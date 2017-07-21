Smith granted $50k bail

Just over an hour after he was arraigned in a magistrate’s court on 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and a single count of bribery, former Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Chairman Frank Smith was granted $50,000 bail in the Supreme Court.

Senior Supreme Court Justice Stephen Isaacs heard Smith’s bail application.

It is alleged that he extorted $5,000 per month from Barbara Hanna over a period of 13 months, beginning in April 2016. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The matter was adjourned until August 18 for a status hearing.