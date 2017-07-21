Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Breaking News:

Smith granted $50k bail

  • Frank Smith. FILE


Published: Jul 21, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Just over an hour after he was arraigned in a magistrate’s court on 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and a single count of bribery, former Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Chairman Frank Smith was granted $50,000 bail in the Supreme Court.

Senior Supreme Court Justice Stephen Isaacs heard Smith’s bail application.

It is alleged that he extorted $5,000 per month from Barbara Hanna over a period of 13 months, beginning in April 2016. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The matter was adjourned until August 18 for a status hearing.

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links