Fire at Rand Memorial forces evacuation

A fire at the Rand Memorial Hospital forced officials to evacuate 66 patients, including four who were in the Intensive Care Unit, Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands said today.

“I am advised that the fire started in a pressure cooker in the kitchen at the Rand Memorial Hospital,” Sands said.

“As a consequence of the fire and smoke, 66 patients had to be evacuated from the hospital. None of the patients sustained any injuries.

“Four of the patients who were in the Intensive Care Unit are now at Sunrise Medical Center. They will be managed there, at least initially.”

The remaining patients are at Christ the King in the Parish Hall, Sands said.

Officials are in the process of opening the community clinics in anticipation of managing some of the patients as needed, the minister added.

Sands, along with several members of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and the Ministry of Health, will travel to Grand Bahama today to assess the situation.

He said it is too early to put a cost on the damage.

The fire started around 2 p.m.