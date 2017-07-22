Mitchell: Foreign Affairs recall ill conceived

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell charged yesterday that it is “misdirected, ill conceived and badly advised” for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to recall foreign service staff home.

He was responding to Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield who revealed on Thursday that his ministry will save $400,000 a year as a result of returning seven to nine attaches who were stationed abroad.

Mitchell, now a senator, said, “The Progressive Liberal Party has a different view and philosophy of what foreign affairs is and what foreign policy is.

“We do not take the nickel and diming approach. That is the difference between what we do.

“If we return to office we will pick up where we left off because the footprint of The Bahamas should be enlarged throughout the world.

“That is what we did when in office and that is what we will continue to advocate and that is what we will do if we win.”

Henfield said that he ordered a personnel audit at the ministry to see if “we had superfluous staffing anywhere in the world because we are living under stringent times”.

“It’s just not the salaries that we have to be concerned about with people posted abroad, but there are also allowances for living and other things,” Henfield said.

“There are other amenities that they have and if we can use foreign service officers that are already under public strength to do these jobs, people who are already trained to do them, that is my intention. That is my goal and objective.”



