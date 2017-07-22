Date:
Man accused of beating death

  Police officers escort Fredrico Paul (center) into court yesterday.

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Jul 22, 2017

A 27-year-old man of Emmanuel Drive was yesterday charged with murder over the beating death of a man.

Fredrico Bethel, otherwise known as Faraway, is accused of causing the death of Simon Paul between May 14 and 17.

Bethel, who did not have a lawyer, was not required to enter a plea to the charge at his initial appearance before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

He has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and makes his next court appearance on September 4.

At that time, it is expected that the case will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court for trial.

 


