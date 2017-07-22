Another man murdered in the capital

In the fifth murder in less than a week, a man on bail for a serious offense, who was being electronically monitored, was shot dead shortly before 4 p.m. in the Oakes Field area.

According to police, two women and a man were in a Honda Fit vehicle, in the area of KFC by the Oakes Field roundabout, when two men on foot fired several shots into the vehicle, hitting the man.

Police said alert officers in the area heard the shots, responded and attempted to confront the men, who managed to flee on foot.

The driver of the vehicle was able to drive to Boyd Road where the man was pronounced dead.

The two women in the car were unharmed, police said.

“Because of alert officers, because of the operations that we have in place right now, that is why officers were in range to almost secure these suspects,” Dean said.

“I can tell you we know who they are, so we can expect this matter to be wrapped up very, very shortly.”

Speaking to the series of murders in the past week, Dean said, “We can reassure the public, because I know over the past days they have been hearing about these shootings, going forward, they will see an aggressive assault.

“Hundreds of police officers will be seen on the streets of New Providence, seeking out these persons and preventing such incidents from happening.

“We have begun to target some prolific offenders, so to speak, and we will be bringing them into custody.

So you will be seeing over the past days, starting today, tomorrow and throughout, we will see a number of persons being brought into custody, being charged and taken to court.

“...We have to put a word out to the criminal elements out there that these brazen daylight shootings, they must come to an end, because our Bahamian public is not going to accept this.

“That is why we have responded in a positive way.

“We must say to the criminal element, they believe that there is no justice.

“They believe that they can walk around freely in New Providence and anywhere in The Bahamas committing crimes and nobody is going to arrest them.

“We can tell them that they will not escape the long arm of the law.

“The police will seek them out. We must seek them out.

“But we cannot work in isolation. We must work in tandem with our Bahamian public.”

Police made an appeal to members of the public, that if they are aware of anyone with possession of firearms or involved in crime to turn them in.

This marks the 78th murder for the year so far.

Murders are again occurring at a record clip this year.



