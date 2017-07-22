Fire at Rand Memorial

Patients and staff at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport, Grand Bahama had to be evacuated from the building yesterday after a fire started in the kitchen sometime after 3 p.m., Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said.

“I am advised that the fire started in a pressure cooker in the kitchen at the Rand Memorial Hospital,” Sands said.

“As a consequence of the fire and smoke, 66 patients had to be evacuated from the hospital. None of the patients sustained any injuries.

“Four of the patients who were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) are now at the Sunrise Medical Center and will be managed there, at least initially.

“The remaining patients are currently at Christ the King Church, in the parish hall.”

Sands said the managing director at the ministry and team members from the Public Hospitals Authority and the Ministry of Health planned to fly with him to Grand Bahama and assess the situation first hand.

“There are other officials already on the ground in Freeport,” he added.

“At this point, we have had two staff members who have suffered from mild smoke inhalation and have been referred for treatment.”

Videos circulating on social media showed dozens of nurses and other medical professionals outside Rand, pushing electric hospital beds with patients away from the building.



