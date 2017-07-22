Collie: Nobody listens to Bradley Roberts anymore

Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie yesterday warned Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Robert’s to be “careful what he asks for”, following Roberts’ call on party supporters to “rise up and challenge” the Minnis administration.

During the party’s recent National General Council meeting, Roberts said PLPs should take to the “streets, march and demonstrate” against what the PLP has termed a “witch hunt” by the government.

Responding to Roberts, Collie said, “If he wants to put out a call for PLPs to rise up, I don’t know what that rise up means.

“I don’t know if Bradley Roberts is calling for civil disobedience or if he is calling for insurrection, but Bradley Roberts has to be careful what he asks for.”

Collie added, “I don’t even believe that PLPs are paying attention to Bradley Roberts anymore.

“Bradley Roberts is like a lion, who used to have a roar and made the jungle tremble.

“He is an aged lion with a weak roar that nobody listens to anymore.”

Roberts’ comments were made in light of the recent arrest of former PLP Senator and former Chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority Frank Smith.

Smith was charged with extortion and bribery and released on bail yesterday.

Former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett was also recently arrested and charged with bribery, extortion and misconduct in public office.

He has since been released on bail.

Roberts said he was “deeply saddened and extremely concerned” about the current political ‘witch hunts’.

Collie asserted once again yesterday that the government is not on a political witch hunt and is simply fulfilling its campaign promise to weed out corruption.

“I think the general public, but certain politicians in particular, are used to things being done a certain way,” he said.

“And these are my words.

“The system being soft pedaled, curry-favored and who you know.

“That is not going to take place anymore.

“Thousands of Bahamians have been paraded before the courts before.

“They have been picked up in the dead of night, their doors kicked in, under the PLP.

“They are hauled out of bed, little children, grandmothers and...taken down to the police lock up and held and then brought to court in chains, hand and feet and put in the docket, hand and feet, under the glaring light of cameras.

“That has been happening to thousands of Bahamians for over 50 years.

“So there isn’t anything unusual.

“I think what is unusual and what those who are screaming bloody hell are concerned about is that now it’s one law and it’s the same law for everybody.

“If you are wearing a coat suit or if you are in short pants and a tank top, it doesn’t matter.

“You are going to be treated equally under the law.”



