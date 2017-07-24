Mitchell: Govt seeking to slave shame PLPs

Progressive Liberal Party Senator Fred Mitchell has accused the government of ‘slave shaming’ members of the PLP.

Mitchell was referring to the arrest of former Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) Chairman Dion Smith, who is the former MP for Nassau Village.

“It is designed to slave shame PLPs,” he said.

“This is slave shaming. In other words, like the old days, you take the slave out, beat one of them half to death and then say ‘That will happen to you’. That’s what these people are doing.”

Days after the May 10 general election, police arrested Smith, saying they were investigating a report of theft of electronic items at BAIC on the night of the election.

Smith was held overnight and released the next day.

Other BAIC employees were also questioned and released.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said recently police closed that investigation after finding no evidence of wrongdoing.

Mitchell also dismissed Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ and Minister of National Security Marvin Dames’ assertion that the government is not engaged in a witch hunt.

“That is the view of every well-thinking Progressive Liberal Party member; that this is politically motivated. It is to fulfill campaign promises,” Mitchell said.

“It is most unfortunate. What I am really concerned about is that the hatred this is going to engender in the generations of the children of these people who are engaged in these matters against the people who are presently in office.

“There is a reason, I suppose, why Herod decided why he was going to kill the firstborn; because he knew that when the firstborn was brought up, they would come to get him.”

Mitchell’s comments were also made in light of the recent arrests of former PLP Senator Frank Smith and former Environment and Housing Minister Kenred Dorsett.

On Thursday, Dames said the Royal Bahamas Police Force will continue to do its job, and no one “is above the law”.

“This whole question about a witch hunt is absurd,” he said. “It’s ridiculous.”