Over 80 undocumented Haitian migrants arrested on Thursday

More than 80 undocumented Haitian migrants were arrested last Thursday, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) reported yesterday.

Shortly after 7 p.m., authorities spotted an American vessel that ran aground near Little Inagua.

Onboard were over 30 undocumented Haitian migrants, the RBDF reported.

Defense force officers searched the area and arrested another 56 Haitian migrants.

Twenty of the arrestees were flown to New Providence for medical attention, the defense force said.

The RBDF caught 64 Haitian migrants just over a week ago on Ragged Island.

A Haitian sloop arrived off Ragged Island shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Earlier this month, over 60 Haitian migrants were picked up from a Haitian sloop on the Great Bahama Bank, west of the Exuma chain.