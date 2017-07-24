Approximately 195 employees affected by Riu temporary closure

Approximately 195 Riu Palace Paradise Island resort employees will be out of work beginning today, as the resort closes to undertake $25 million in renovations, according to Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes.

The areas to be renovated include hotel rooms, restaurants and public spaces.

The resort is set to reopen on October 28, 2017.

In a statement, Foulkes said that at the reopening the employees are expected to be re-engaged.

He said his ministry has been in discussions with the relevant parties to secure “the rights and best interest of the employees at the hotel”.

“In this regard, the ministry confirms that during the renovation period approximately 110 employees will remain employed during the construction phase,” Foulkes said.

“This includes employees from security, housekeeping, front desk, food and beverage and the grounds department.

“At the re-opening in October the 350 employees are expected to be re-engaged.

“During the temporary closure, all employees will receive their contractual vacation (two to three weeks’ entitlement).”

Foulkes also said management of the Riu has agreed to pay a one-week salary bonus to all staff during the first week in September to assist with back-to-school preparations.

“After consultation with National Insurance [Board], the Department of Labour has confirmed that the remaining 195 employees that are out of work as a result of the temporary closure, are entitled to receive unemployment benefits as set out in the National Insurance Act,” Foulkes stated.

Foulkes said the labor department has recommended that the management of the Riu take “immediate steps” to properly inform all employees as well as members of the public of the details surrounding the closure.