Roberts asks whether govt’s action led to Carey’s death

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts yesterday questioned if the “disgraceful actions” of the Free National Movement (FNM) “contributed to the unexpected demise of Dr. Baldwin Carey” after he claimed the late physician was “deeply saddened” as he was among three executives who were given vacation time pending investigations into the National Insurance Board (NIB).

In a statement, Roberts also asked that the prime minister and his government treat public servants better.

“This past Friday morning, I attended the home-going service of well-known giant in obstetrics and gynecology and public health Dr. Baldwin William Carey at Christ Church Cathedral,” Roberts said.

“I joined his family and friends in giving thanks to the almighty God for his life, service and witness.

“Dr. Carey's last assignment was as a consultant at the National Insurance Board, and [he] was one of three executives that was given a terse letter to immediately proceed with taking one month's vacation and not to enter any NIB premises during their vacation period.

“I was told that Dr. Carey was shocked and deeply saddened by the contents and directive in the letter. More than two months have elapsed and there has not been an announcement of the future of the two remaining executives.

“I looked around during the funeral service to see if Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, a long-time fellow specialist, was in attendance, but he was not.

“I then asked myself why Prime Minister Minnis would not attend Dr. Carey’s funeral, which led me to ask who gave the instructions to treat Dr. Carey and the other two executives in such a disgraceful and disrespectful manner and why?

“Did the disgraceful action of this FNM government contribute to the unexpected demise of Dr. Baldwin William Carey?”

Roberts said the country must find a way to move beyond the divisiveness of politics in nation building and certainly in public administration.

“The priority of any incoming government must be the continuity and stability of the public service,” he said.

"These public officers are tasked with executing the policies of the government of the day, and those agencies must not only be but must seem to be neutral at all material times.

“Dr. Carey played an important role in the implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI) and in protecting NIB and its revenue against fraud and shrinkage from unscrupulous individuals in the filing of medical and industrial injury claims.”

He said, “We must find a better way to build our country and make use of the best talents available without the rancor of politics.

“There are very important lessons to be learned in the way the PLP government treats public servants versus the FNM.

“Dr. Minnis should take notice.”