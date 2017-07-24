Roberts dismisses resignation calls from Galanis, Roker

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts scoffed at calls for him to immediately resign as chairman of the party, and suggested that those who continue to make those appeals are naysayers on the fringes of the party.

Roberts was referring to former PLP Cabinet Minister Loftus Roker and former PLP MP Philip Galanis.

Last week, Roker said Roberts has got to go.

Galanis said the leadership of the PLP should call for Roberts’ immediate resignation.

Roberts said he does not plan to run for chairman at the party’s next convention, though he intends to remain heavily involved in the PLP.

“I have already made a clear statement on that,” Roberts said.

“I do not intend to seek re-election. I made that very clear.

“Mr. Galanis has been inactive in the PLP for donkey’s years and the same for Loftus Roker.

“I don’t even respond to people like them, my friend.”

Roker said the party must find its way back in order to win the trust of the electorate.

The PLP suffered a massive defeat during the May 10 election, winning only four of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly.

In his weekly column in The Nassau Guardian, “Consider This”, Galanis said Roberts and former Prime Minister and PLP Leader Perry Christie equally bear responsibility for the party’s complete rejection at the polls.

He said just as Christie resigned as leader of the PLP in the “interest of advancing the party’s chances for recovery, rehabilitation and re-engineering, Mr. Bradley Roberts should not wait for the next party convention to resign. He should do so immediately”.

When Christie resigned as leader five days after the election, he said he accepted full responsibility for the defeat.

Christie said it was in keeping with the best traditions of democracy and his conscience that he resign.

Galanis added that Roberts’ day-to-day statements inflict further damage to the PLP’s brand.

To this, Roberts suggested the media have often sought out Galanis and Roker for negative views of the PLP.

He said the pair seem bent on making the headlines.

“Every time the press seeks to get something negative against the PLP, you notice the people they go to all the time?” Roberts asked.

“Those are the two of them right there; every single time.

“That’s the way I see it.

“They are entitled to their view, but they are outside of the mainframe of the PLP, [and] for a long time now.”

He added, “I don't waste my time. They are passé, as far as the PLP is concerned.”

A date for the PLP’s convention has not yet been determined, Roberts said.

PLP Senator Fred Mitchell has called for a full convention in the third week of October.

The PLP’s last convention was in January.

PLP delegates voted overwhelmingly for Christie to stay on as leader, over Alfred Sears, who was the party’s Fort Charlotte candidate.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis, the interim leader of the PLP, intends to run for leader and indicated that he welcomes all challengers.

Sears has expressed interest in another run, but said he will consult party stakeholders first.

Former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe intends to run for chairman.

Shortly after the election, Wilchcombe said the PLP’s convention should be held in the next several months.