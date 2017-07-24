Fire caused over $100K in damage to hospital

A fire at Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport on Friday caused more than $100,000 in damage, according to Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands.

During a press conference at the hospital yesterday, Sands commended Acting Hospital Administrator Sandra Mortimer-Russell, the executive management committee and staff for “stepping up to the plate” and “averting what could have been a far more serious event”.

Patients and staff were evacuated after the fire started in the hospital’s kitchen before 3 p.m.

No one was seriously injured, but two staff members suffered from mild smoke inhalation.

“We can now confirm the initial report that most of the damage was limited to the kitchen area. Other areas impacted by smoke include medical, surgical, obstetric and pediatrics wards, the cafeteria and the intensive care unit (ICU),” Sands said.

“Clean up of those areas will be completed today (Sunday).

“Plans are now at an advanced stage to restore the kitchen so as to meet the onsite dietary needs of our patients and staff.

“In the meantime, alternate arrangements have been made to provide for the culinary requirements of the hospital.”

Sands said of the 48 patients who were evacuated and placed at Foster B. Pestaina Centre on Friday, 20 were returned to the hospital by 2 a.m. on Saturday and 28 were discharged by their attending physicians.

“These clients will be followed up as usual by our community nursing teams,” Sands said.

“As of 8 a.m. today, eight patients remain at Sunrise Medical Centre under the care of the Rand's medical, nursing and support team.

“Further, two acutely ill patients scheduled to be airlifted prior to the incident, were successfully transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital in New Providence on Friday evening at 7 p.m.

“As it relates to services, the accident/emergency and urgent care center remains open 24 hours for urgent cases only.

“The Outpatients Specialty Clinic at Pearce Plaza, Coral Road, is open 24 hours for non-urgent cases until further notice.

“The Eight Mile Rock Community Clinic is also operating on a 24-hour schedule.

“The community should be aware that pharmacy services are also available at the 24-hour sites for filling prescriptions.”

A command center has been established at the hospital to provide information to patients and the general public. That command center can be accessed by calling 351-8056/7 or 350-6761/2/3.

“My ministry, and indeed the Public Hospitals Authority, remain grateful to the organizations that partnered with us to accommodate our clients,” Sands said.

“It was a wonderful reminder of what we can do together.”