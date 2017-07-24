Man shot dead in Pinewood Gardens

A man was shot dead near a house in Pinewood Gardens on Saturday evening, police said.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, shortly after 5 p.m., a man was cleaning a vehicle on Buttonwood and Silk Cotton Streets when a small vehicle pulled up next to him; four men exited the vehicle armed with handguns and shot him multiple times.

The victim is believed to be in his early 20s.

At last report, police had no motive and no one in custody.

Police also reported that two men were in custody in connection with the shooting death of a man on Friday afternoon.

The man was on bail for a serious offense and was being electronically monitored.

According to police, two women and a man were in a Honda Fit vehicle close to 4 p.m., near KFC at the Oakes Field roundabout, when two men on foot fired several shots into the vehicle, hitting the man.

Police said officers in the area heard the shots, responded and attempted to confront the men, who fled on foot.

The driver of the vehicle drove to Boyd Road, where the victim was pronounced dead.

The country’s murder count is 79 for 2017.

Last year this time, it was 63.