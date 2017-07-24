Policemen suspended over viral video

Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade suspended two police officers yesterday after a profanity-laced video, which appears to show one of the officers drinking on the job, went viral.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said, “Police wish to notify members of the public that disciplinary action has commenced against two police officers of the RBPF shown in a controversial video that recently went viral on social media.

“At 11 a.m. this morning, Commissioner Greenslade suspended both officers from duty and restricted their privileges.”

Dean advised that the officers were given letters instructing them to explain their actions within 14 days.

“This allows due process and natural justice,” he said.

“Police Commissioner Greenslade will make a final decision on both officers once he receives their written responses in his hand.”

The video appears to have been recorded by the officer who was driving the vehicle.

In the passenger seat, another officer was drinking and playing music.

Both of them were in uniform.

In the video, the driver of the vehicle asked that the video not be released.

When a female officer spoke on the dispatcher, the driver said, “They ain’t calling us.

“Tell them what we doing, squad.”

The officer in the passenger seat used a blunt expletive before he said, “Getting drunk.”

Concerned citizens tagged Greenslade in the video on Twitter on Saturday.

Around 7 o’clock that evening, Greenslade tweeted, “This is being investigated as I text.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander told The Nassau Guardian yesterday that, while the video was “very disturbing”, he would not comment on the matter after the commissioner.