PLP promises payback

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis has written Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis alleging abuse in relation to recent arrests of former parliamentarians, and warning that where such abuses of power occur, the offending parties, be they police officers or politicians, need to understand that there will come a day of reckoning for them as well.

“What goes around, comes around,” Davis wrote.

“And let me hasten to add that, that is not a threat. It is instead an immutable law of the moral universe, one that is sometimes expressed in these words: ‘When you set out to dig a grave for your enemy, dig two’.

“Those who are committing these abuses should therefore understand they cannot do so with impunity. To use your (the PM’s) own words: ‘Where you do wrong and abuse your position, there are consequences’.”

Davis also wrote that where an investigation into the alleged misconduct of ministers or MPs is indeed justifiable, it is of the first importance that the investigation be conducted by the police in a manner that is completely free of political contamination.

Davis requested a meeting with the prime minister to discuss how public confidence in the country’s system of law and order and in the police as impartial protectors can be better secured.

He alleged unconstitutional and criminal abuses as they relate to the arrests of former Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) Executive Chairman Dion Smith and former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett.

The letter, which is copied to Attorney General Carl Bethel and Minister of National Security Marvin Dames, is dated July 18. That’s five days after Dorsett was charged with extortion, bribery and misconduct in public office.

One day after the letter was written, former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Senator Frank Smith was arrested. He was charged on Friday with 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and one count of bribery.

As such, the letter does not reference Frank Smith.

Dion Smith was arrested shortly after the May 10 general election in reference to a theft probe at BAIC.

He was not charged with any crime and was released. Police found no wrongdoing in relation to that matter.

In fact, police said the items reported stolen belonged to Smith. Police refused to say who filed the complaint in that matter.

Davis said Dion Smith was made to spend the night in jail even after it had become unmistakably clear that there were no reasonable grounds for believing that he had committed any criminal offense whatsoever.

The opposition leader alleged that Smith’s release from custody on the day following his night in jail was further delayed because the attendance of a police officer at a funeral was deemed more important than Smith’s liberty.

He said Smith never should have been detained in the first place.

In his letter to Minnis, Davis said, “I would be the first to agree that where there is reasonable — I repeat, reasonable — suspicion of criminal misconduct, it should be thoroughly and rigorously investigated, including taking into account, however, explanations that may reveal that what was originally suspected to be criminal is, in fact nothing of the sort.

“For example, monies originally suspected of being a bribe may actually turn out to be perfectly lawful political donations made in the middle of a general election campaign.

“Where the facts lead to such a conclusion, it is not only irresponsible; it is, in fact, criminal to persist in pressing charges against the persons under investigation.”

Davis said in his letter to the prime minister that the matters raised call for speedy remediation, “lest wayward persons on the police force and the offending political personalities involved continue to engage in the thoroughly dangerous, unconstitutional and criminal abuses”.