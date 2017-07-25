Department of Labour’s PCRecruiter upgrade training complete

The Bahamas Department of Labour has completed a series of training sessions in preparation for the launch of the upgrade to its local Skills Bank and Recruitment portal. The software was first introduced in 2006, however, an update and relaunch of this integral tool in the department’s recruitment process has occurred and plans to launch to the general public are underway.

The Bahamas Department of Labour continues to respond to the national concern of unemployment by providing access for job seekers and employers alike through this online data portal that will populate data and accordingly match candidates for suitable and available job opportunities. The upgrade is a component of the Ministry of National Security’s “Citizen Security and Justice” initiative facilitated by a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

A. Robert Farquharson, director of labor, explained that the PCRecruiter portal provides the convenience for any job seeker or employer to log in to the portal anytime and from any location. Persons who need assistance or may not have access to get online are welcome to stop into any of the department’s sub-offices and sit with an employee of the Public Employment Services (PES) Unit, who would be pleased to assist them with registration and navigation through the portal. Farquharson emphasized the department’s commitment to placing Bahamian job seekers in roles they qualify for and desire, and assisting employers in matching their job availabilities with the right employees.

Farquharson continued that, “The effectiveness of the system is hinged on the registration of job seekers as well as the registration of employers with job opportunities they wish to fill. The inventory of available jobs will be easily accessible once employers enter their job vacancies in the skills bank. The process for employers requires them signing in and editing their registration information; if they have already enrolled in the skills bank. For employers across The Bahamas who have not yet registered, they are all encouraged to do so once the portal goes live. They will be able to create or edit job vacancies, view interviews from job seekers or browse the database of job seekers.”

He continued, “Job seekers must also register in the online skills bank and thereafter will be able to view job vacancies, post a resume, enquire about jobs and update their account and resume information periodically. Also, there are no fees associated with the use of this service.”

Patrenda D. Russell-Brice, deputy director of labor, stated that “the department also welcomes employed individuals wanting to explore their options”. They are encouraged to register their skills and qualifications into the skills database system. Similarly, students or citizens residing abroad who are desirous of returning home and wish to secure employment options in advance are encouraged to register.

She further commented that “high schools and other local institutions of higher education, such as the University of The Bahamas, can look forward to teams from the department’s Public Employment Services Unit scheduling tours and visits to their campuses in order to encourage students preparing to enter the work force to register with the skills bank”.

Bahamians living abroad who are considering returning home and wish to begin seeking employment locally are encouraged to register on the portal as well. The recruitment portal will be available through The Bahamas government website’s Department of Labour page.

The date of an official launch to the general public will be announced shortly.

Job seekers and employers may visit any Department of Labour sub-office in New Providence or the Family Islands. New Providence locations include Rosetta Street, Robinson Road and Carmichael Road. Family Island locations include Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Abaco, Exuma, Andros and Bimini.