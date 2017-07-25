Date:
Tourist fined for kissing hotel maid
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Jul 25, 2017

A tourist who grabbed a room attendant and French kissed her against her will yesterday pleaded guilty to assault and was fined $1,000.

Coy Gene Cleveland, of Rock Wall, Texas, assaulted the room attendant in the presence of a coworker on the 12th floor of the Cove, Atlantis.

The victim and her coworker were carrying out their duties on Saturday, July 22 when they saw Cleveland coming from the ice machine.

After exchanging pleasantries, Cleveland, who is white, said, “I never kissed a black girl before” moments before he “pushed his tongue down the woman’s throat”.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney ordered Cleveland to pay the victim $500 in compensation or spend three months in prison.

He was also fined $500 or three months in prison.

Cleveland assaulted another hotel worker during his stay at Atlantis.

He picked up gaming chips and threw them at a gaming inspector while in the casino.

He was fined an additional $500 or three months in prison.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Inspector Philip Davis prosecuted.

