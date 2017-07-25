Two years in prison for cell phone robbery

A young man who admitted to robbing a woman of a cell phone while armed with a knife was yesterday sentenced to two years in prison.

Corey Malcolm, 21, entered a guilty plea to the armed robbery charge at the beginning of his trial before Senior Supreme Court Justice Stephen Isaacs.

Malcolm robbed a woman at Young Street of a Samsung phone worth $230.

Prosecutor Desiree Ferguson recommended a sentence of three years, given Malcolm’s youth and lack of antecedents.

Isaacs deducted the year that Malcolm had spent on remand and sentenced him to two years.

Malcolm must also pay compensation to his victim before the expiration of his sentence. If he fails to do so, six months will be added to his sentence.

Calvin Seymour represented Malcolm.