Murder witness charged after Facebook retraction

A witness in a murder case was yesterday charged with perverting the course of justice after he attempted to recant his statement.

In a Facebook video that went viral last week, Carlderon Brown, 27, of Spice Street, Pinewood Gardens, claimed that police beat him and forced him to give a statement implicating his cousin, Jahmaro Edgecombe, and Duran Neely in the murder of Kenyari Lightbourne.

Prosecutors allege that Edgecombe fatally shot Lightbourne at Woods Alley, off Market Street on June 21, 2016. Neely, prosecutors allege, authorized the hit.

Brown, who pleaded not guilty to the perverting the course of justice charge at his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, was denied bail.

He was advised of his right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.

Brown’s trial is set to begin on August 21.

Jomo Campbell represented Brown and Inspector Philip Davis prosecuted.