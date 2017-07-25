Collie: Board announcements soon

The Minnis administration is expected to announce the appointment of statutory boards “shortly”, according to Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie.

The full list of names was expected to be gazetted several weeks ago.

Collie explained that the boards have been “fully constituted”, but the decision on when to announce and gazette them rests with the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

“There is quite a lot of interest in the statutory boards, committees and advisory councils,” Collie acknowledged.

“I just want to let the general public know that the published publication in the gazette of the statutory boards is within the Office of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Office, and as soon as they are ready I am sure they will be publishing the boards.

“As I understand it, the boards have been fully constituted and it’s now in the Office of the Prime Minister, so I suspect it will be published shortly in the gazette.”

The government has already announced the appointments of Wayne Aranha as chairman of Bank of The Bahamas and Anthony Allen as deputy chairman.

Asked to confirm the make up of certain key boards, Collie said, “I am awaiting, like everybody, for when the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Office puts it forward.

“Right now that’s all I can say on that.”

He continued, “I am not addressing any issue at all.

“Everybody is going to have to wait and see when it is published.

“I know what I know, but that is not for me to say.”

The Nassau Guardian understands the following appointments are expected to be made: Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation; Carl Culmer, chairman of Aliv; and Managing Director of RoyalStar Assurance Anton Saunders, chairman of the National Insurance Board.

Patrick Ward is expected to be named chairman of the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation; Bahamas Institute of Charted Accountants President Darnell Osborne, chairman of Bahamas Power and Light; former Governor of the Central Bank Julian Francis, chairman of the Securities Commission of The Bahamas; and North Eleuthera MP Ricky Mackey, chairman of Nassau Flight Services.

Managing Director of BAF Financial Julian Rolle is expected to be named chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority.

Former Minister of National Security Tommy Turnquest is also expected to be named chairman of Bahamasair.



