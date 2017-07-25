BPL outages persist this summer

A cable fault and damaged switch gear on Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) transmission network left residents in portions of western New Providence without power for hours yesterday.

According to BPL, its crews were working in the area to troubleshoot the problem and expected to restore power by 5 p.m.

Several residents also reported outages in eastern New Providence spanning from Sunday night to early Monday morning.

These reports were not confirmed by the power company.

In a statement, BPL thanked its customers for their patience and apologized for the interruption.

The company has had to make similar statements over the last several weeks amid a series of intermittent power disruptions across the island.

The outages, in the face of peak demand during this summer, have given rise to increased speculation about BPL’s preparedness.

Earlier this month, Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said he was disappointed that the power company had already had recurring outages.

Bannister, who has ministerial responsibility for BPL, said the new board is expected to issue a request for proposals in an effort to find new ways to shore up energy generation.

The Office of the Prime Minister has yet to name the new board, though a formal announcement is expected any day now.

In May, BPL assured its ability to handle the peak demand.

The company said its capital projects and maintenance activities have shored up New Providence’s distribution system enough to handle the summer peak demand, even as the Grand Hyatt towers and convention center of Baha Mar came fully online.

But Bannister urged Bahamians to be careful with their energy usage, expressing a lack of faith in BPL’s ability to keep the lights on despite the company having taken a number of steps on its generation, transmission and distribution systems to prepare for the peak demand period.

“We shall be working closely with all stakeholders, including the union, to bring you reliable service during the summer months, but in the end we need to look carefully at our generation capacity and lower fuel costs,” he said.

Following the May election, former Prime Minister Perry Christie revealed that one of his government’s last acts was Cabinet’s approval of a natural gas power energy deal with a company days before the election.

He said, if followed through, the deal would bring about more affordable and reliable power in The Bahamas.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest pledged to review any negotiation between the former administration and the company — New Fortress Energy — to ensure it is in the best interest of Bahamians. It remains unclear where the matter stands.