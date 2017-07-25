Collie: Davis shouldn’t go there

Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie yesterday said Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis is advocating a vicious cycle following the publication of a letter Davis wrote to the prime minister.

Davis wrote to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis alleging abuse in relation to recent arrests of former parliamentarians and warning that where such abuses of power occur, the offending parties, be they police officers or politicians, need to understand that there will come a day of reckoning for them as well.

Davis also requested a meeting with the prime minister to discuss how public confidence in the country’s system of law and order and in the police as impartial protectors can be better secured.

In an interview with The Guardian yesterday, Collie said, “For the deputy leader of the official opposition first of all to privately write to the prime minister for an audience and then to publicly disclose the content of the letter, and in the letter threaten reprisals at some future date on the application of the law, presumably on FNM ministers and FNM supporters, is beyond the pale, to say the least.

“This is some advice to Mr. Davis.

“Of course he is not going to take advice from the chairman of the FNM.

“If you, Mr. Davis, advocate going down that road, you are advocating a vicious cycle.

“You are saying that every time one government comes to office, when a succeeding government comes to office, whatever the proceeding government did or did not do, the succeeding government is going to payback.

“I don’t know what that payback is.

“But I can say this, over the last five years, FNMs from Grand Bahama to Inagua have suffered vicious reprisals and intimidation and victimization at the hands of your government, Mr. Davis.”

Collie warned Davis that “when he goes public and threatens reprisals or payback” he must remember that the PLP has left a “graveyard of severly injured and disgruntled Bahamians all acrosss this country”.

The letter, which is copied to Attorney General Carl Bethel and Minister of National Security Marvin Dames, is dated July 18.

In the letter, Davis writes, “What goes around, comes around.

“And let me hasten to add that, that is not a threat. It is instead an immutable law of the moral universe, one that is sometimes expressed in these words: ‘When you set out to dig a grave for your enemy, dig two’.

“Those who are committing these abuses should therefore understand they cannot do so with impunity. To use your (the PM’s) own words: ‘Where you do wrong and abuse your position, there are consequences’.”

Collie warned yesterday that the FNM is still privy to information it has held onto since the election, “indicating mass corruption” in the PLP.

“The chairman of the PLP released a number of documents on FNM candidates,” he said.

“The only reason why I did not release a host of documents in my overflowing garbage bin was because our advisors and consultants told us we were going to win.

“We were leading comfortably and we didn’t need to go into the mud.

“So, just to let Mr. Davis and the rest of them know, my garbage bin is still full, and if you push me, apart from what the government is doing, I will release some of what I have.

“But we don’t go that way. We are going to let the commissioner of police and the law enforcement people do their job, and we are going to stay out of it.

“But The Bahamas government is going to expose for the Bahamian people corruption in high and low places, wherever they exist.

“So, Mr. Davis, it is not a good idea to go down the road you or your chairman plans to go down.

“It is better that you retool, you reengineer and you build your party for the next time around.”

National Security Minister Marvin Dames, who also chimed in on the issue yesterday, said Davis needs to clarify what he meant in the letter.

Dames said, “He is a big boy, he can make whatever statements he chooses, but we have to understand that we live in a democracy and in a democracy we need to all be responsible for whatever we say because it’s very important, because people are always looking to their leaders for guidance and leadership.

“In this country there is a perception among the masses that there are certain elements in this country who feel that they are above the law.

“Politicians fit in that category. I am not saying only PLPs, I said politicians fit in that category.”