Minister pushes transparency

Anti-corruption legislation is becoming common around the globe as more and more countries are understanding the importance of accountability and transparency, according to Minister of State for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson, who yesterday called on politicians and public servants to put country over self.

While speaking at the Melia Nassau Beach resort yesterday, the minister reminded that the poor and defenseless are the main ones who suffer when government officials are not transparent.

“[It’s] a trend around the world,” Johnson said yesterday, speaking specifically to anti-corruption legislation.

“The UK has just passed anti-corruption legislation where if public officials are found to be in possession of assets that they cannot account for, they are escheated or they go to the state.

“Around the world these things are happening because when you are looking at terrorism financing and whatever have you, anti-money laundering...the world is now calling on itself to account.

“It is calling on senior government officials to be transparent in their doings because, at the end of the day, the only [people] who hurt when we are not transparent are the poor and defenseless.”

He said, “It’s not about us.

“Some of us, I think, are too selfish.

“This process is...about service and it is about governance.

“This process now calls upon us to ask, as a great American president once said, what we can do for our country and not ourselves.

“That’s the process we have to go through.

“This country has been hit. It has been hit hard and it requires the intestinal fortitude, and the strength and courage for us to get about the business of The Bahamas.”

During his contribution to the budget debate in June, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said he instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to seek assistance from the governments of the United Kingdom and Singapore for the drafting of anti-corruption legislation that would result in the seizure of corrupt public officials’ assets.

Earlier this month, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said the newly formed Anti-Corruption Unit in the Royal Bahamas Police Force is only a short-term fix to address allegations of corruption in public office, and assured that the unit will go after the big fish with the same vigor that it pursues the small man.

“We are resolute and as these matters do come to our attention, we will certainly see that they are properly investigated and, at the end of the day, where it is found that persons, no matter who they are or where they sat, if it is found that they are culpable, then they will face the full brunt of the law,” Dames said.

“That’s how it has to be.”

Dames said the Anti-Corruption Unit was only established to fill the void until the government brings its promised anti-corruption legislation.