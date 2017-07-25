Dames ‘disgusted’ by police video

"Disgusting” was the word used by National Security Minister Marvin Dames to describe a viral video of two Royal Bahamas Police Force officers using profanity and apparently drinking alcohol on the job.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Dames said, “The video was disgusting.

“It’s not what we should expect from our law enforcement officers.

“It’s not the standards that we are seeking to set and I am certain that the police force [will act], because they have systems in place to deal with behavior such as this.

“Of course, those officers will have an opportunity to go and defend themselves.

“I was saddened by it.”

Dames said officers ought to know that from the day they enter the force, there are standards that govern their behavior and any time they go against those standards, there will be consequences.

The video appears to have been recorded by the officer who was driving the vehicle.

In the passenger seat, another officer was drinking and playing music.

Both of them were in uniform.

In the video, the driver of the vehicle asked that the video not be released.

When a female officer spoke on the dispatcher, the driver said, “They ain’t calling us.

“Tell them what we doing, squad.”

The officer in the passenger seat used a blunt expletive before he said, “Getting drunk.”

Dames said yesterday, “We need our law enforcement officers, and I can continue to say this, to be upright, to be role models, to be respectable, to come with the highest level of integrity.

“These are the expectations which are not very low.

“I make no apologies about it, we are seeking to clean up our law enforcement agencies and the good, hard-working, decent officers in the Royal Bahamas Police Force, defense force, corrections department and other areas, expect that.

“They don’t want to be impacted by the few bad apples. They don’t want the perception to be ‘oh they are all that way’.

“So we have our work cut out for us.

“Hence the reason why we have to take a closer look at recruitment; the quality of individuals that we are bringing into those organizations to ensure, as I said before, that we get the brightest and best of those officers, male and female, who are committed to service, because the challenges are great.”

Dames said the police force has to conserve its energy and ideas to focus on the challenges in the community, instead of using its time and energy to focus on internal issues that should not be a problem.

“Bahamians have to see they have law enforcement agencies that they can trust, that they can depend on in times of need,” he said.

Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade has suspended both officers from duty and restricted their privileges.

The officers were given letters instructing them to explain their actions within 14 days.

Dames added that the government will continue to work to weed out the bad apples in every aspect of the public service.