Johnson urges caution on talking about court cases

Minister of State for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson yesterday defended the government’s anti-corruption agenda that has led to the arrests of two former parliamentarians, as he said it takes a lot of “intestinal fortitude” to carry out the Minnis administration’s plans.

Johnson’s comments followed a letter from Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis alleging abuse in relation to recent arrests of former parliamentarians, and warning that where such abuses of power occur, the offending parties, be they police officers or politicians, need to understand that there will come a day of reckoning for them as well.

Johnson said the claims of abuse are unwarranted and encouraged people to act and speak based on facts and not emotions.

“I would urge everybody to be just cautious,” Elsworth told reporters at the Melia Nassau Beach resort on Monday morning.

“This government, and most certainly the Attorney General’s Office, that is independent, is about transparency and accountability, and there are any measures and a number of legislation that you will see coming before Parliament in the near future which will deal with that same concept.

“I would just invite all and sundry, if there is any allegation of the breach of a law, not emotions, the breach of the law, you state which law is being breached and you go to that independent, impartial and fearless institution.”

He said, “We are a country of laws.

“If you allege that a law has been breached, cite it.

“We have put together as a group how we will deal with disagreements.

“Go to the courts. You go to the courts.

“There are any number of resolutions that one can get.

“When I practice at the bar and I find that the issues of private rights are being breached, I go there and they are not reluctant to give declarations.

“But what I would not want us to do is to make statements that will militate against the building of a country that is transparent and accountable.

“That’s all.”

In the letter, Davis wrote, “What goes around, comes around.

“And let me hasten to add that, that is not a threat. It is instead an immutable law of the moral universe, one that is sometimes expressed in these words: ‘When you set out to dig a grave for your enemy, dig two’.

“Those who are committing these abuses should therefore understand they cannot do so with impunity. To use your (the PM’s) own words: ‘Where you do wrong and abuse your position, there are consequences’.”

Davis also wrote that where an investigation into the alleged misconduct of ministers or MPs is indeed justifiable, it is of paramount importance that the investigation be conducted by the police in a manner that is completely free of political contamination.

Davis requested a meeting with the prime minister to discuss how public confidence in the country’s system of law and order and in the police as impartial protectors can be better secured.

He alleged unconstitutional and criminal abuses, as they relate to the arrests of former Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) Executive Chairman Dion Smith and former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett.

Johnson said, “They are matters before the courts and we must be very careful how we speak to them.

“I believe in the independence of the judiciary and the judiciary is there to assess matters brought before it, and I can attest as a lawyer practicing before the courts.

“If they are unfounded they will be thrown away, but most certainly in a country that relies on the interrelations of the international community and the protection of the civil, political and legal rights of our citizenry, then that is not the practice.”

Smith was found to have done nothing wrong.