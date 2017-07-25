Munroe wants FNMs probed

Attorney Wayne Munroe said yesterday he is compiling a list of alleged “questionable conduct” by members of the Free National Movement (FNM), which he said he will present to the new Anti-Corruption Unit.

“I think what needs to happen, and I’m beginning to do it, is to compile a list of all of the questionable conduct that has been alleged over time against any existing or former politician, be it somebody who is in the present FNM government or retired, and send it to the police to see if they are even-handed in investigating, arresting, detaining and questioning those persons,” Munroe said.

“The police have established what the threshold for arrest is and the threshold for charge is.

“I suspect that if they are going to show that they are being even-handed, that those will be investigated in the same manner as these other ones.”

So far, Munroe said he has complied a list of six names. He said he expects the list to grow.

“I will offer them information in writing to the new corruption unit, which I will deliver with a delivery receipt, and I will sit and wait and see what happens with the investigations,” he said.

Munroe said he intends to finish his research by the weekend.

“When I complete it I will, of course, consult the leader of the official opposition and, whether or not he agrees, I intend to do what I intend to do,” he noted.

Munroe represents former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Minister Kenred Dorsett who has been charged with bribery and extortion.

Munroe’s comments came after it was revealed that Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis wrote to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis alleging abuse in relation to the recent arrests of former parliamentarians.

Davis warned that where such abuses of power occur, the offending parties, be they police officers or politicians, need to understand that there will come a day of reckoning for them as well.

“What goes around, comes around,” Davis wrote.

“And let me hasten to add that, that is not a threat. It is instead an immutable law of the moral universe, one that is sometimes expressed in these words: ‘When you set out to dig a grave for your enemy, dig two’.

“Those who are committing these abuses should therefore understand they cannot do so with impunity. To use your (the PM’s) own words: ‘Where you do wrong and abuse your position, there are consequences’.”

The letter, which is copied to Attorney General Carl Bethel and Minister of National Security Marvin Dames, is dated July 18.

One day after the letter was written, former PLP Senator Frank Smith was arrested. He was charged on Friday with 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and one count of bribery.

During a recent trip to the United Kingdom, Munroe said that he believes the present government is using the police and other state agencies in the wrong manner.

During his time in the UK, Munroe said he hoped to have discussions with other lawyers regarding the “vindication of rights internationally”.

“We have to look at that with a concept of, ‘Do we have sufficient remedies within The Bahamas or do we have to look at some of the organizations like the Organization of American States or the United Nations’,” he said at the time.

But the prime minister has dismissed allegations that his government is engaged in a witch hunt.

“If you do wrong, and you’re discovered, then ask the public if that is [a] witch hunt,” he said.

“If you’re discovered doing wrong, then so be it.

“That’s what they asked us to do.”