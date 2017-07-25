Court of Appeal orders retrial for Donna Vasyli

The Court of Appeal today ordered a retrial for Donna Vasyli, who was convicted in October 2015 of the murder of her husband, renowned Australian podiatrist Philip Vasyli.

He was murdered at their home in the exclusive Old Fort Bay gated community.

Court President Dame Anita Allen and Justices of Appeal Jon Isaacs and Maureen Crane-Scott QC heard Vasyli’s appeal.

During the appeal, Vasyli’s lawyer, Clare Montgomery, QC, argued that the outcome of Vasyli’s murder trial might have been different if the judge had given the jury a good character direction.

Vasyli was sentenced to 20 years in prison in November 2015.

She was the last person seen alive with the deceased, who died from a single stab wound to the neck. The killer used a Wusthof knife that came from a set in their kitchen.

There was also no evidence of an intruder, as the locks and windows were not tampered with and nothing was taken from the home.

Dr. Vasyli’s blood was found on two dresses that belonged to the convict — one that was taken from her when she was arrested on March 24; the other was seized from her daughter’s home on March 27.

Director of Public Prosecutions Garvin Gaskin, Deputy DPP Neil Braithwaite and Floyd Moxey appeared for the Crown.