Christian Council wants extension on non-profit compliance

Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander yesterday called on the government to extend the date of compliance put in place by the Registrar General Department for non-profit organizations to become compliant with the Non-Profit Regulations, 2014.

The notice, gazetted last week, listed hundreds of non-profit organizations who have 14 days from the date of the publication of the list to become compliant.

The notice said that people who own, control or direct any of the organizations are required to provide the name, address in The Bahamas and contact details of the non-profit organizations and the purpose, objectives and activities of the organization.

It requested the identity of the individuals who own, control or direct the organization, including senior officer, directors and trustees, as well as the date of prior registration and, if applicable, de-registration of the organization.

The notice also stated that organizations are required to produce annual financial statements (or consolidated statements) or other financial statements that show and explain its transactions within and outside The Bahamas that are sufficiently detailed to show that its funds have been used in a manner consistent with its purposes, objectives and actives, along with the source of the gross annual income of the organization.

The notice was dated on July 19, 2017.

In a press conference at the Bahamas Agricultural & Industrial Corporation yesterday, Fernander charged that the vast majority of the non-profit organizations listed were churches.

“Let me be clear, that the law of the land must be followed, and I agree that such organizations must be in compliance with the laws that govern their operation,” he said.

“What gave me much pause in this whole publication was the way that it was done.

“This is not the first government to have purported this advancement that churches should be categorized with sport groups and other non-profits, but maybe this is the only jurisdiction that seemingly the state wants to reach into the finances and the business of the church.

“Maybe this is the day that there must be a clear understanding that there must be sometimes separation of church and state.”

Fernander said he was mostly displeased in the manner that the announcement was made.

He said the gazetted list of churches gave the perception that churches and church leaders were lawbreakers.

Fernander said that since the publication of the list and calls and concerns from various church leaders, he has met with Attorney General Carl Bethel who has as agreed to meet with church leaders and host a question and answer period.

Fernander said, “Until a date of this meeting with the attorney general is announced, I am asking and I am begging that the date of compliance be extended for all organizations.

“If not, I guess we will have a wonderful prison ministry.”

According to the notice, failure to comply may result in the registrar general revoking the registration of the non-profit organization and fines of up to $10,000 on summary conviction.

Fernander urged all churches and organizations that fall under the category to attend a meeting to be held by the council to receive legal guidance in the matter.

The meeting date has not yet been announced.