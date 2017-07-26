Sands promises to correct NHI issues

Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands yesterday assured that National Health Insurance (NHI) “will be improved” amid calls from the Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) for the government to “rectify” actions of the NHI Secretariat that seem to be in contravention of the very laws that brought NHI into force and calls from Medical Association of The Bahamas (MAB) President Dr. Sy Pierre to “scrap” NHI and go back to the drawing board.

Yesterday, Sands assured that all problems concerning NHI will be corrected the appropriate way in “short order”.

“I think that the government has made it very clear to the Bahamian people that NHI will be improved,” Sands told reporters outside of the Office of the Prime Minister.

“We acknowledge the challenges. We acknowledge the premature rollout of NHI.

“What we are watching play out are manifestations of an ill-conceived approach to NHI.

“With that said, we’ve made a commitment to the Bahamian people to make it right and to make it work.

“That requires a series of steps.

“Those steps will be taken.

“The problems will be corrected, and in short order, things will be done appropriately, legally.

“... You put two lawyers in the same room, you’re going to get two slightly different answers.

“So while I’m aware of legal opinions on either side, we have to make a decision.

“That decision is we are going to constitute the board to assure that the NHI authority is legally and properly constituted, that we have the right government structure, the right corporate structure, that all of the contracts that have been issued have a sound and legal footing, but most importantly that the Bahamian people get benefit for the millions of dollars that they’ve spent and continue to spend on this program.”

The BIA has concluded that the NHI Secretariat “presumably under the guise of purporting to act as the NHI Authority” has been acting as a regulated health administrator (RHA) “as defined in Section 26 of the NHI Act” in order to carry out the functions of NHI – though improperly.

“The BIA concurs with Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands’ position that in the absence of a National Health Insurance (NHI) Authority board, actions taken to implement NHI, including enrolment and the execution of contracts with medical service providers were unlawful”, the BIA said in a statement released on Monday.

“We also agree with his view that the NHI scheme as it is currently being operated is susceptible to significant fraud, principally because it is operating outside its intended legal framework.

“We are concerned, however, that the identified breaches of the NHI Act and Insurance Act are ongoing and have not been addressed to date. One such breach of the NHI Act is that the NHI Secretariat may be acting illegally as an insurance company.”

During an interview with Tribune Business earlier this week, Pierre said the Minnis administration seemed to be persisting with efforts to “stick a square peg in a round hole”.

He also said the government was in danger of “throwing good money after bad”.

“I can’t understand why they cannot listen to the professional people; the doctors, insurers and others, and scrap the system, let it go,” Pierre said.

“It makes no sense. It’s absolutely crazy.

“I have already had this discussion with him (Sands).

“They seem to be soldiering on with the system, even though they said it was a mess before.”

No contract signed

In August 2016, the government released a global request for proposals (RFP) to invite bidders to manage NHI’s public insurer.

Yesterday, Sands told reporters that although the previous administration had agreed to go with ETNA Insurance in Tucson, Arizona, when presented with the contract, he did not sign it.

“There was a decision made to go with ETNA, by the previous administration,” he explained.

“Having reviewed that decision, I don’t think that we are minded to go with the approach of using a foreign provider for local services.”

Sands said, “There was no contract signed.

“The decision had been made.

“The contract was drafted. It was presented for signature.

“I did not sign it.”