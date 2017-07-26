Man denies housebreaking

A 37-year-old man of Homestead Street yesterday denied a shopbreaking and stealing charge.

James Jeantillhomme denied that he stole garden tools with a combined value of $6,541.55 during his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

Jeantillhomme has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services because the magistrate lacks the jurisdiction to grant bail for the offenses.

He was advised of his right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court. Jeantillhomme returns to court on August 17 for trial.