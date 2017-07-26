Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Man denies housebreaking

Published: Jul 26, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A 37-year-old man of Homestead Street yesterday denied a shopbreaking and stealing charge.

James Jeantillhomme denied that he stole garden tools with a combined value of $6,541.55 during his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

Jeantillhomme has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services because the magistrate lacks the jurisdiction to grant bail for the offenses.

He was advised of his right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court. Jeantillhomme returns to court on August 17 for trial.

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links