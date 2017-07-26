Union says BPL meeting demand

Despite recurring intermittent outages over the last few weeks, Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) President Paul Maynard indicated yesterday some outages are unavoidable, but by and large Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) has managed to carry the load of the peak demand period thus far.

“Maintenance and everything is getting done,” Maynard said.

“The problem is fuel costs are high because we are using a lot of the diesel oil.

“That is why the bill is where it is.

“But again, it’s the summer. It is hot. Things will happen.

“Transformers will blow, and cables will blow.

“Lightning storms occur, so these things happen.

“BPL is meeting [demand], so far. They’re meeting it.

“It’s almost August. There is a month and a half to go.”

A cable fault and damaged switch gear on BPL’s transmission network left residents in portions of western New Providence without power for hours on Monday.

Several residents also reported outages in eastern New Providence spanning from Sunday night to early Monday morning.

Pockets of the island have been frequently left without power for hours in recent weeks.

The outages, in the face of peak demand, have given rise to increased concern about BPL’s preparedness.

When asked about this, the BEWU president said BPL should begin preparing its systems for next summer’s demand as this summer is nearly over.

“It’s nearly finished with, so there is nothing you can do about this summer,” Maynard said.

“But, you have to work towards making sure next summer goes well.”

In May, BPL assured its ability to handle the peak demand.

The company said its capital projects and maintenance activities have shored up New Providence’s distribution system enough to handle the summer peak demand, even as the Grand Hyatt towers and convention center of Baha Mar came fully online.

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister, whose ministerial portfolio includes BPL, said the government must work with stakeholders, including the union, to bring about more reliable service.

He said ultimately the government must look carefully at the generation capacity of the power company and find means to lower fuel costs.

To this, Maynard welcomed the prospect, saying the “union would like to see this whole mess with BEC get sorted out, everything”.

The new board is expected to issue a request for proposals in an effort to find new ways to shore up energy generation.



