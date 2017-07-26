Christian Council concerned about appearance of witch hunt

Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander said yesterday that the council supports the police’s anti-corruption investigations but advised that the government ought to utilize other tools to remove the appearance of a witch hunt.

Fernander’s comment’s follow allegations of abuse by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) that the Minnis adminstration is on a “witch hunt” and going after former PLP parliamentarians.

“After a very contentious general election campaign earlier this year, the country was extremely polarized along political lines,” he said, in a press conference at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation.

“Let me state emphatically that I, and the council, fully support police investigations and the administration of justice wherever it is necessary.

“However, the investigative process and the administrative justice must always be seen by all to be fair and balanced.

“This being said, I applaud the government on its stance against corruption, but advise the government along with civil society that there are some other tools that are at their disposal that can be used, so that they can remove the appearance of a ‘witch hunt’.”

Fernander then pointed to the use of a commission in order to handle corruption cases.

The Minnis administration pledged in the Speech from the Throne to enact and enforce anti-corruption legislation for all parliamentarians and public officers.

The government has since announced that it will introduce anti-corruption legislation after Parliament reconvenes, following its summer break.