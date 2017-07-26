Rolle promoted to full minister

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday revealed that Brensil Rolle is now substantive minister of the public service and National Insurance.

Minnis said the decision was made during a Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“That will give me more time to act in my capacity as CEO overlooking and overseeing the Cabinet,” Minnis said.

“It would also give me the opportunity to spend a day per month in the Office of the Prime Minister in Abaco and one day per month in the Office of the Prime Minister in Grand Bahama.

“It allows me to deal with matters in those particular locations so that they do not necessarily have to be brought to New Providence. So it’s a one-stop shop.”

Rolle was sworn in on May 15 at Government House as minister of state with responsibility for the public service and National Insurance.

Rolle will also see a pay increase, as ministers with a portfolio make $66,000 a year, while ministers of state make $60,000.