Dames: Parliament to act on efficiency of justice

National Security Minister Marvin Dames said while the number of people who are murdered while on bail for serious offenses remains an issue of concern, it is not a problem that will be fixed overnight.

Yesterday, while speaking to reporters outside the Office of the Prime Minister, the minister also suggested that there is a need for the efficiency of justice to be improved that may reduce the frequency of such incidents.

He said, in short order, the necessary bills to help do that will be moved through Parliament.

“A person has a right to bail,” Dames said yesterday.

“I mean, that is something we will continue to live with.

“There are some things that we have to do.

“We have to improve the efficiency of justice, and maybe that will mitigate against all these [people] going out on bail.

“So there are some things that we have to do and we have proposed as a government.

“Hopefully, that will bring about those changes.

“That is not short term, because it requires the enactment of new legislation and bills being moved through Parliament.

“So, very shortly we will be moving bills through Parliament.

“So, until that comes around, there are things that we must do in the short term.”

The minister said the country needs an “even greater intelligence capacity”.

He said, in the meantime, a focus should be placed on issues like firearms trafficking and youth violence.

“We have technology that points to where these incidents are occurring, so we have been working with police to say, ‘Use that technology to improve your strategy’,” he said.

“In recent times, they’re doing just that.

“They’re seeing improvements in certain areas.

“There are some things we can do in the short term, but that is a more long term approach, where we need to introduce legislation for the enactment of a new national intelligence unit that will focus on these threats that are coming from the outside. But in the short term, we are working on improving capacity and capability within the respective law enforcement agencies that will allow us to get a better insight on how these things are happening.”