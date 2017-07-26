Davis calls Cooper critique ‘a newbie’s assessment’

Likening Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper to a child and describing his scathing review of the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) 2017 general election loss as a “newbie’s assessment”, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis has admitted that some of Cooper’s comments were true.

Last month, Cooper charged that the party lost the election because it “protected the interest of the party over the interest of the nation”, and urged party members to make a “sincere and humble apology and repentance” to its supporters and the country.

He has since come under heavy fire from some PLPs for his comments. Others have agreed with him.

During an address to PLPs at a Yamacraw branch meeting on Monday night, Davis said, “Chester has gotten some criticism for his dissection of the general election’s aftermath.

“For my part, I call it a newbie’s assessment.

“Do any of you have children who, no matter how well you think you are doing, they tell you the truth?

“They give it to you straight. You may be upset in the first instance, but when you look at circumstances with their optics, you see it, even if the light is painfully bright.

“Notwithstanding that light, Chester’s chief summation is true.”

Davis quoted Cooper, echoing that, “despite our shortcomings, history will judge us fairly… we helped many; we tackled key issues; we left The Bahamas, as a whole, better than it was in 2012.”

The PLP interim leader added, “Still, our work must start from the foundation and now.

“This is the age of social media. Whoever gets the best message, the best alternatives for good governance out fastest and clearest will win in 2022.

“The road ahead is not an easy one.

“That is why our leadership team will embark on a listening tour.

“In the coming months, we will constructively engage our Bahamians from Abaco in the north to Inagua in the south.

“We hear your demand to be fully engaged every step of the way.

“As such, we go back to the basics, carrying out this exercise that is critical to servant leadership.”

The PLP has hired a foreign political strategy expert to analyze and report on why the party lost the May 10 election.