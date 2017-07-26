10 MPs heading govt boards

The government has appointed 10 members of Parliament as chairpersons on its statutory boards and committees for 2017.

The Cabinet Office announced the full list of boards and committees yesterday.

Centreville MP Reece Chipman is chairman of the Antiquities Monuments and Museum Corporation; Fort Charlotte MP Mark Humes is chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority; MICAL MP Miriam Emmanuel is chairperson of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation; Fox Hill MP Shonel Ferguson is chairperson of the Clifton Heritage Authority; and Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes is chairman of the Education Loan Authority.

Central and South Eleuthera MP Hank Johnson is chairman of the Road Traffic Authority; Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine is chairman of the Hotel Corporation of The Bahamas; and St. Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright is chairman of the Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority.

The Nassau Guardian has already reported that Long Island MP Adrian Gibson was appointed chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation and North Eleuthera MP Ricky Mackey is chairman of Nassau Flight Services.

Former National Insurance Board Chairman Algernon Cargill is chairman of the Insurance Commission.

Former Speaker of the House of Assembly Italia Johnson is chairperson of the National Council on Older Persons.

Kelly Ingraham is chairperson of the Straw Market Authority Board; former Governor of the Central Bank Wendy Craigg is chairperson of the Civil Aviation Authority and Deloitte Managing Partner Ray Winder is chairman of the Bahamas Trade Commission.

Mike Smith is chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas; Rev. Ranford Patterson is chairman of Cable Bahamas and Dave Hanna is chairman of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company.

Heather Thompson is chairperson of the Education Committee; retired Justice Jeanne Thompson is chairperson of the Public Service Board of Appeal and Rev. Charles Saunders is chairman of the Police Service Commission.

Kevin Basden is chairman of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute Board, and Casuarina Lambert-McKinney is chairperson of the Bahamas Protected Areas Fund Board.

Kenyatta Gibson is chairman of The Gaming Board.

Free National Chairman Sidney Collie has said that over 6,200 people expressed interest in being on the boards.

In total, there were 104 boards and committees named, and the full list can be found as a supplement in today’s edition of The Nassau Guardian.