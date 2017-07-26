Sands: PHA to move facility from PM’s building

Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands said yesterday although the contract between the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and Stat Care – a company beneficially owned by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis – has been terminated, the PHA’s Rehabilitation Centre and Neurodevelopmental Clinic still operate in the Stat Care building to date.

During a brief interview with The Nassau Guardian, the minister said, “That [contract] has been terminated.

“We are moving into a new building.”

He said, “They are still there... the Rehabilitation Centre and Neurodevelopmental Clinic.

“The lease stopped in 2007, and the managing director (Herbert Brown) says they were unable to identify a suitable replacement facility, and hence, they continued on a month-to-month basis.

“A decision was made several months ago to move the facility to an unidentified building on Thompson Boulevard.

“Terms have been agreed on, but have not yet been finalized.”

Sands stressed that the contract was not renewed since it expired in 2007.

He could not say whether payments are still being made to Minnis.

In 2015, it was reported that the PHA continued to engage Leechez Investments Limited, which owns Stat Care, on a monthly basis.

Minnis has said that he does not believe the continuation on a month-to-month basis represents a conflict of interest.

Minnis is the beneficial owner of Leechez Investments Limited, which owns Stat Care.

Leechez signed a two-year lease with the PHA in May 2005 before Minnis became an MP.

The lease was in the amount of $180,000. Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham is named as the attorney on the 2005 lease.

Minnis came under heavy fire over allegations that he was involved in a conflict of interest because he benefitted financially from renting to the PHA while he sat in Cabinet. However, Minnis said that after he became minister he disclosed his interest in the company to the then prime minister, Hubert Ingraham.

He said Ingraham told him to have the PHA move out of the facility as soon as possible.

Minnis claimed that after he advised the PHA to end the arrangement, the agency continued renting the company’s Stat Care building on a month-to-month basis.

“The prime minister would have been informed; he would have known, Prime Minister Ingraham," Minnis said back in August 2015.

“He would have told me, ‘Have the government move out of the facility as soon as possible.’

“I, the permanent secretary and the ministry would have informed the PHA to do accordingly, and hence, month-to-month.

“Their response at that time [was] they would look for such a facility that would be adequate for them, as opposed to undergoing hundreds of thousands [of dollars] of renovations.

“Hence month-to-month.”

Yesterday, Sands assured that new premises have been purchased and are currently being renovated.