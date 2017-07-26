Retrial for Vasyli

The appeal court in a majority decision yesterday granted Donna Vasyli a new trial after overturning her conviction for the March 2015 murder of her husband, respected Australian podiatrist Phillip Vasyli.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a jury convicted her of the March 24, 2015 murder of her husband, who was found on the floor of the couple’s locked guesthouse in the exclusive Old Fort Bay community.

The gardener, after seeing blood outside on the porch, used his emergency key to enter the home after no one answered his calls.

After making the grisly discovery, the gardener drove to the couple’s daughter, who also lived in the community, and informed Mrs. Vasyli of her husband’s death.

Although the appellate tribunal of Court of Appeal President Dame Anita Allen and Justices of Appeal Jon Isaacs and Stella Crane-Scott unanimously agreed that the conviction should be tossed, they did so for different reasons.

For their part, Allen and Isaacs determined that the trial judge had made technical errors in his summation to the jury. However, Crane-Scott said that the prosecution’s case against Ms. Vasyli “was inconclusive”, making the verdict unsafe. As a result of her assessment of the prosecution’s case, Crane-Scott did not think a retrial was necessary.

Allen noted that the trial judge failed to address the jury about how they should treat the lies that Ms. Vasyli told police about the clothing she was wearing when she last saw her husband and the functionality of the surveillance footage at their Old Fort Bay home.

The prosecution relied on her lies as evidence that she was trying to conceal her involvement in her husband’s murder.

When police asked Mrs. Vasyli what she was wearing on the evening she left her husband at their home, she did not mention a multicolored dress in her daughter’s closet that had her husband’s blood on it.

Mrs. Vasyli also told police that the cameras in the home were not working, although surveillance footage showed four people in the home on the eve of the discovery of the murder. According to the evidence, the Vasylis had entertained a couple that later left.

Isaacs agreed that the judge’s summation was flawed due to his failure to address the jury on provocation, which deprived Ms. Vasyli the opportunity to be acquitted of murder, although she could have been convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The court also dismissed a cross-appeal by the prosecution, which challenged the leniency of Vasyli’s 20-year sentence for murder.

Clare Montgomery, QC, with Murrio Ducille and Michaela Ellis appeared for Vasyli.

Garvin Gaskin, director of public prosecutions with Mr. Neil Brathwaite, deputy director of public prosecutions, Floyd Moxey and Rosalee Ferguson appeared for the Crown.