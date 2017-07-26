Minnis won’t meet with Davis

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday that he has nothing to hide and dismissed Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis’ promise of political retribution over the recent arrests of former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) parliamentarians.

“Whoever does wrong will be dealt with, be they PLP, be they FNM,” Minnis told reporters following a tour of the Atlantis Paradise Island resort.

“Once they have done wrong, then the law will take its course. Let the chips fall where they may. If he has facts then give it to the police. Don’t tell me about it. Don’t tell the press. Give it to the police.

As for concerns of whether he may face “PLP revenge”, Minnis said, “My life is an open book. I have nothing to hide. My life is an open book.

“My only worry today is that yesterday was my anniversary and I forgot.”

Davis also requested a meeting with Minnis to discuss “how public confidence in our system of law and order and in the police, as our impartial protectors, can be better secured”.

But Minnis said if Davis wanted to speak with him, he could have called.

“The leader of the opposition, if he wanted to speak to me, he knows what to do,” the prime minister said.

“If he sent a letter to me and he subsequently has the letter given to the press and social media, he’s not talking to me. He knows the protocol.

“The phone still works.”

When asked if he intends to meet with Davis, Minnis replied, “The answer is N-P-O. No.”

NPO (nil per os) is a Latin term used in the medical community, which means “not by mouth”.

Minnis’ comments also came after attorney Wayne Munroe told The Nassau Guardian that he is compiling a list of alleged “questionable conduct” by members of the FNM, which he said he will present to the new anti-corruption unit.

On July 18, Davis wrote to Minnis alleging abuse in relation to the recent arrests of former parliamentarians.

Davis warned that where such abuses of power occur, the offending parties, be they police officers or politicians, need to understand that there will come a day of reckoning for them as well.

In his letter, Davis said, “What goes around, comes around.

“And let me hasten to add that, that is not a threat. It is, instead, an immutable law of the moral universe, one that is sometimes expressed in these words: ‘When you set out to dig a grave for your enemy, dig two’.

“Those who are committing these abuses should therefore understand they cannot do so with impunity. To use your (the PM’s) own words: ‘Where you do wrong and abuse your position, there are consequences’.”

Davis’ letter was specifically about the arrest of former PLP Minister Kenred Dorsett, who has been charged with bribery and extortion, and the arrest of former Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) Executive Chairman Dion Smith. Smith was released one day after his arrest and police have determined that no wrongdoing occurred in that matter.

Attorney General Carl Bethel and Minister of National Security Marvin Dames were also copied on the letter.

One day after the letter was written, former PLP Senator Frank Smith was arrested. He was charged on Friday with 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and one count of bribery.