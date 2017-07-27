PM Minnis announces expenditure cuts in national address

In an address to the nation tonight, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said the government will have to implement strong measures to reverse the “reckless incompetence of the former administration, which seemed determined to cripple our economy”.

In addition to announcing several measures aimed at reducing public expenditure, Minnis also revealed his government’s plan to stimulate economic growth.

Here are some of the highlights from his speech:

·All government ministries will have expenditure cut by ten percent.

·There will be no new public sector hiring at this time.

·The government will appoint a special committee to advise on state-owned enterprises, with a view to reducing the burden of such enterprises on public finances.

·There will be no renewal of contracts for emoluments that exceed $100,000 per year.

·The government will reduce the number of government vehicles.

·The government will reduce the amount of money spent on foreign travel by government officials.

·There are forensic audits being conducted to recover, where possible, the people’s money.

·The government is identifying loopholes to avoid repeat corrupt practices.

·The government has appointed a ‘National Economic Advisory Council’ to advise on specific proposals for economic diversification and economic growth.

·The government appointed an ‘Ease of Doing Business Committee’ to make speedy recommendations for reducing red tape for domestic and international investors.

·The government is involved in negotiations with the owners of the assets of the Grand Lucayan in Grand Bahama and related assets for the joint ownership of those assets in partnership with a number of investors.

·A subcommittee of Cabinet ministers has been appointed to address the matter of the New Providence Landfall.

·The government is devising an energy policy that includes a program for solar energy, and long-term, lowering the cost of electricity, which is essential for economic growth.

·The government will build a Native Food Market.

·The government will introduce a number of "ambitious social intervention and training programs".

Minnis said, “I am not going to sugar coat the medicine that we are going to have to take to restore our fiscal good health. As a doctor I know only too well that sometimes you need to deploy strong measures to get a patient’s fever to break as you seek to alleviate the symptoms and the underlying causes of ill-health.”





