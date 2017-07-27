Man acquitted of armed robbery charge

A jury on Tuesday unanimously acquitted Shavano Williams of an armed robbery that happened last year.

Prosecutors alleged that Williams robbed a woman of her phone while armed with a screwdriver on August 10, 2016 at Baker Street.

The victim said that the accuser was barebacked and had a shirt covering his face.

However, the victim selected Williams as the perpetrator during an identification parade.

For his part, Williams said that he was at his home on Bimini Avenue and had no knowledge about the crime.

The jury believed him and returned a not guilty verdict.

Sonia Timothy represented Williams and Jacqueline Forbes-Foster appeared for the Crown.