Murder convicts await sentencing

Lawyers for two murder convicts urged a judge to be as lenient as possible toward them given their youth and lack of antecedents.

Tristan Deveaux, 22, and Judson Mackey, 23, were convicted in April of the 2013 murder of Shanrio Deveaux (no relation to the accused) during a retrial.

He was shot 14 times at Strachan’s Corner after leaving a bar with a friend.

An anonymous witness, who was in the area, allegedly saw the convicts running with guns in their hands after hearing the gunshots.

Based on the information provided by the informant, police arrested the suspects within an hour of the murder and seized a gun.

Arguing on behalf of Mackey, Stanley Rolle, a lawyer in the Public Defender’s Office, asked the court to consider making probation part of his client’s sentence.

He said that Mackey, who was on bail before his trial began in March, was expecting to become a father. Rolle noted that Mackey had not been accused of further crimes while on bail, evidence, in his view, that Mackey could be rehabilitated.

Deveaux’s attorney Roberto Reckley also pointed to his client’s youth and previously clean record.

He asked the court to take judicial notice of the conditions at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Chief counsel Anthony Delaney said that Deveaux had the right to life, a right that was taken away callously. Delaney said that life sentences had been handed down in similar circumstances.

Justice Bernard Turner will give his decision on August 10.