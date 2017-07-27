Bannister: PowerSecure deal to be reviewed

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said yesterday that the new board of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) will review everything related to the company, including the Christie administration’s deal with PowerSecure.

“I’ve given my board a mandate and the first item on that mandate is to get reliable power to Bahamians,” Bannister said when called for comment.

“After they get reliable power to Bahamians they have to look at all the other issues that impact the manner in which that power is delivered, the manner in which that service is delivered, the quality of service and any number of other standards.

“They are going to look at everything and they are going to give me professional advice, not political advice, on the way ahead.”

When asked if the deal with PowerSecure will be included in that review, Bannister said, “Everything related to BPL. Every single thing. Nothing is off the table.”

Bannister would not comment on National Review’s revelation that PowerSecure benefited from a performance bonus of around $1.1 million under the Christie administration.

“I’ve got a board that has to make some tough decisions,” he said.

“I want to give them a fair opportunity to make those decisions. Politicians are making too many doggone decisions and not having the people appointed to the boards to do it.”

Former President of the Bahamas Institute of Charted Accountants (BICA) Darnell Osborne heads the BPL board. Patrick Rollins, Nicola Thompson, Ferron Bethel, Whitney Heastie and Deepak Bhatnagar make up the rest of the board.

BPL has come under fire for less than stellar service and higher fuel charges.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) recently revealed an increase in household energy costs, with an almost 50 percent increase in BPL’s fuel charge year-on-year.

When asked his thoughts on the Christie administration’s deal with PowerSecure, Bannister paused.

“You put me in a tough position,” he said.

“When I speak to it, I will speak to it. This is not the right time.

“When I speak to it you will get my full views on it. One of the difficulties that you have are people who are essentially business partners and it is unfair to go and speak about matters that impact them in the media without putting to them on the table what your concerns are.”

As for reports that the government is seeking to end its relationship with PowerSecure, Bannister said the government has made no such decision.

“PowerSecure as a business partner will get a fair opportunity to show what they can and what they are able to do,” he said.

“We are going to make decisions on what is best for the Bahamian people at all times. I don’t hide that. Whatever those Bahamian professionals decide, that is where we are going.”

In February 2016, the Christie administration revealed that it approved a deal allowing The Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) to enter into a management services agreement with U.S. company PowerSecure International.

PowerSecure’s agreement with the government provides for a guaranteed management fee of $2 million a year, but the company can get up to $5 million a year, with $3 million representing a bonus equal to 150 percent of the base fee.

The management services agreement has an initial term of five years, with the option to be extended for an additional five years upon the mutual agreement of BPL and PowerSecure.