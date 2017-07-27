More Haitian migrants apprehended

Forty-eight hours after Royal Bahamas Defence Force marines arrested nearly 90 illegal Haitian migrants on Little Inagua after a Haitian sloop ran aground, the RBDF yesterday apprehended more than 120 Haitian migrants on a sloop in waters near Galloway Cay, Long Island.

Marines aboard the HMBS Cascarilla spotted the sloop around noon, the RBDF said.

The migrants were expected to be handed over to immigration officials yesterday afternoon.

This is the fourth illegal migrant vessel the RBDF has intercepted this month. Nearly two weeks ago, 64 illegal migrants were picked up on Ragged Island.

Earlier this month, the RBDF arrested 69 Haitian migrants in waters near the Great Bahamas Bank.