PM again pledges to be aggressive on crime

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said in a national address last night that the government intends to introduce a number of “ambitious social intervention and training programs” in order to combat crime.

“It is now understood and agreed globally that one of the most potentially dangerous forces in the world is poorly guided young men,” Minnis said.

“Such numbers of young men can also serve as a force for extraordinary good.

“Most of our violent crime problem is caused by young men, many of whom are poorly socialized and who often have little regard for life.

“Along with good policing and a more efficient judicial system, it is the combination of community guidance and economic education and training opportunities that will reduce the scourge of crime.

“We came to office faced with a known challenge.

“Too many of our young people are caught up in the vicious cycle of crime and violence.”

With already 80 murders for the year, Minnis said, his government is committed to providing the necessary resources to help young people make better decisions.

Pointing to the drug trafficking era of the 1970s and 1980s, Minnis charged that the crime problem the country faces today was set in motion by the sins of the past.

“Leaders chose corruption and fast money over the best interests of our people,” he said.

“We must restore the productive values of Bahamian culture.

“I intend to lead that fight by ensuring there is honesty in government; that there is fairness in contracting; that public service promotions are based on merit; and that the corrupt are no longer able to use power to protect themselves from the law.

“I do not accept that any group of Bahamians should have special protection.

“We are a nation of laws. All Bahamians should follow those laws or face the consequences of transgression.

“To help transform the prospects and lives of those in gangs or those minded to criminal behavior, my government will introduce a number of ambitious social intervention and training programs, even as we remain tough on crime.

“Those who are open to being helped, will be helped.

“But those who decide on a life of crime and who seek to do violence, will feel the full weight of the law.”