Miller ‘insulted’ by BPL execs’ pay

The revelation that four Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) executives are paid over $1 million collectively in annual salaries is “mind-blowing” and reinforces the idea that foreigners are more valued than Bahamians in The Bahamas, former Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) Executive Chairman Leslie Miller said yesterday.

The salaries of the four ranged from $280,000 base pay down to $210,000.

“I am just astounded at the decisions that some people make on behalf of the Bahamian people when it comes to this foreign element in our country, when you have educated Bahamians who go and excel in various areas,” Miller told The Nassau Guardian.

“When we were the board we saved just about $1 million in overtime and everything else.

“I just don’t get it.

“I was dumbfounded by the salary scale; plus you are paying for the housing and everything else.

“We have a tendency to give to others what we would never, ever dream of giving to Bahamians.

“We complain about the salaries Bahamians make, but after seeing what I saw in the paper this morning, I guess the sky is the limit. It shows you the differential between them and us.

“It’s incredible and I’m insulted, really, as a Bahamian.”

PowerSecure signed a management services agreement with the government in February 2016 to transform the electricity sector.

The base compensation for the five-year contract is $2 million per year.

BPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BEC, must achieve predefined key performance indicators relating to cost reductions, reliability improvements and customer service enhancements, in order for PowerSecure to receive “potential additional performance-based compensation”.

Under the Christie administration, PowerSecure benefited from a performance bonus of around $1.1 million.

Miller said someone from PowerSecure needs to provide the justification of this bonus.

“What did they do so drastically that warranted a bonus?” the former Tall Pines MP asked.

“What did they accomplish?

“I don’t know what the hell the bonus is for and someone needs to explain that to me.

“When they talk about they made a profit, remember that the government took all the debt from BPL and gave it to BEC, so that debt is hanging on BEC’s books, not their books.”

BEC's legacy debt of around $460 million was not transferred to BPL.

Miller has been a strong opponent of PowerSecure, repeatedly making the case that the board he chaired had a plan to see BEC through to more reliable and affordable power.

Miller said the country is well aware of the challenges that plagued BEC: the need to increase generation capacity, construct a deal for better fuel prices, lower the dependence of the Blue Hills Power Station and construct a new power plant.

He said on each of these fronts, which BPL has been mandated to carry out, there have been few answers and no evidence that these things have been achieved.

“So, I just don’t understand what was the purpose of these people coming here,” he said.

“[What] dramatic changes have taken place to enhance the value of BEC and enhance the welfare of employees, but more important, that brought down the cost of electricity? But they wanted a damn increase, as far as I’m aware.”