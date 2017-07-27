PM affirms support of Baha Mar, Atlantis

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis last night assured Baha Mar and the Atlantis resort of his government’s full support in ensuring their success, noting that The Bahamas’ economy and more than half of the jobs in the country are dependent on both mega resorts succeeding.

“Their success is The Bahamas’ success,” said Minnis in a national address.

He noted the phased opening of Baha Mar “will help to improve the fiscal condition of the country, inclusive of public revenue”.

The Free National Movement (FNM) has been criticized for what opponents have said is a lack of outright support of Baha Mar, pointing to statements by Minnis while in opposition about executing a proper sale of the resort.

Statements about a resale have since ceased, but Minnis’ support of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE), the owners of Baha Mar, has been less vocal.

During his address last night, however, the prime minister said the government will do all that it can to see Baha Mar and Atlantis thrive.

Minnis toured Atlantis on Tuesday and Baha Mar last week.

“It is most important to our economy that both of these mega resorts succeed,” he said.

“My administration will do all that we can to ensure this outcome.

“We need to get our people back to work and to get our economy on the path to making it again the envy of our region.

“This will not happen without a successful Baha Mar.”

Minnis pointed out that, at minimum, 65 percent of The Bahamas’ economic activity derives from the tourism sector.

He said a focus must be placed on tourism initiatives to get the country’s economy going, but the need for urgent diversification cannot be excluded.

“If we manage to achieve near 80 percent occupancy in our hotels on a year-round basis, we will increase our economic activity and jobs from tourism by one third,” Minnis said.

“This will cause a considerable dent in the unemployment problem facing our country.”

Prospects for Grand Lucayan

According to the prime minister, the government is engaged in negotiations with the owners of the Grand Lucayan’s assets and related assets for a joint ownership venture with a number of investors.

Minnis said the government has identified several integrated travel and hospitality companies that could bring quality brands to Grand Bahama and much-needed air transportation.

“As was done by the United States during the 2008 Great Recession, my government’s intent is to resuscitate and grow business to the Grand Lucayan as rapidly and as sustainably as possible, and thereafter sell its equity to one of the existing partners or other investors,” Minnis announced.

“We have no intention of remaining as an owner in the hotel business for any extended period of time.

“All signs point to the beginning of renovations at the resort within the next month, with the facility ready for business for the winter season.”

Earlier this month, Canadian real estate development company Wynn Group, the prospective buyer for the Grand Lucayan resort, revealed its plans to completely rebrand the hotel properties, adding that there were plans to get two different hotel operators on board.

Additionally, Minnis said his government remains committed to the more than 250 smaller properties throughout the archipelago.