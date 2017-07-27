Minnis: Politicians not above the law

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said last night that he is “disturbed” that some people believe politicians in The Bahamas are above the law and should not be held accountable for alleged misconduct while in office.

“It is unfair and unjust for politicians to accumulate considerable wealth from corruption, while the citizens of a country, especially the poor, are left behind,” the prime minister said in his first national address.

“We need a new era of public integrity and reform. This era is upon us.”

Minnis’ comments come after Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis alleged abuse in relation to the recent arrests of former parliamentarians.

Davis, in a letter to the prime minister, has vowed that where such abuses of power occur, the offending parties, be they police officers or politicians, need to understand that there will come a day of reckoning for them as well.

Minnis said he does not accept that any group of Bahamians should have special protection.

“We are a nation of laws,” he said.

“All Bahamians should follow those laws or face the consequences of transgression.”

He noted that leaders, in the past, have chosen “corruption and fast money” over the best interests of the people.

“We must restore the productive values of Bahamian culture,” he said.

“I intend to lead that fight by ensuring there is honesty in government; that there is fairness in contracting; that public service promotions are based on merit; and that the corrupt are no longer able to use power to protect themselves from the law.”

Minnis said individuals should be treated equally before the law.

“If judicial or police officials do not have the requisite paperwork necessary to charge any citizen, regardless of standing in the country, that individual should not be charged until the appropriate time,” Minnis said.

“If all people deserve to be treated equally before the law, I find it disturbing that some people believe that politicians in The Bahamas should be above the law and should not be held accountable for misfeasance or misdeeds while in office.

“Around the world, politicians are often charged for certain crimes and when found guilty they pay the penalty for such crimes.

“Political leaders next door in the United States of America regularly are charged and found guilty of certain crimes.

“Bahamian politicians are not so special that we should be exempt from the rule of law.

“This includes members of my party and my government.

“Public corruption places a heavy toll on a country. Foreign investors become frustrated or often stay away because of corruption.

“Millions [of dollars] that can be used for the public good too often end up in private pockets. Public finances are wrecked when there is mass corruption by politicians and public officials.”

Minnis’ comments were made after the recent arrests of former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Cabinet Minister Kenred Dorsett and former Senator and Public Hospitals Authority Chairman Frank Smith.

Dorsett was charged with four counts of bribery, four counts of extortion and one count of misconduct in public office. He denied the charges.

Smith was charged with 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and one count of bribery. He has denied the charges.

The prime minister said in his speech that he “will not comment specifically on cases concerning alleged bribery and corrupt practices by public officials”.