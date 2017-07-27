PM reveals budget cuts

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced last night that the government will cut the expenditure of its various ministries by 10 percent, institute a hiring freeze and not renew any contracts for emoluments that exceed $100,000 a year.

Minnis also revealed that the government will reduce the number of government-owned vehicles and appoint a special committee to advise on state-owned enterprises with a view to reducing the burden on public finances.

“Unlike the former head of government, I will be extraordinarily more vigilant in ensuring that my ministers adhere to their budgets and to financial constraints,” said the prime minister in his first nationally televised address.

“I am not going to sugarcoat the medicine that we are going to have to take to restore our fiscal good health.

“As a doctor, I know only too well that sometimes you need to deploy strong measures to get a patient’s fever to break as you seek to alleviate the symptoms and the underlying causes of ill-health.

“The former practice of bypassing the Ministry of Finance and bringing new spending requests directly to Cabinet, without review by the Ministry of Finance, is over.

“We are in a new era of financial discipline.”

Minnis’ comments were made under the shadow of international credit rating agency Moody’s review of The Bahamas’ Baa3 credit rating.

Moody’s has the country’s credit rating on review for downgrade.

The agency said the review was prompted by statements from the Minnis administration, “that The Bahamas' fiscal position was weaker than previously estimated and that the government's debt ratios will continue to worsen over the coming years”.

Minnis said The Bahamas is in “perilous and uncharted waters”.

“The former administration took the ship of state and set it on a direct course for the iceberg of economic and financial ruin,” he said.

“The fact that we potentially face another downgrade is the result of five years of gross mismanagement and incompetence by the former administration.”

The prime minister also noted the level of “luxury travel” members of the Christie administration engaged in.

“The former administration was addicted to luxury travel, often spending extraordinary sums of money on delegations traveling the world at great expense,” Minnis said.

“We will reduce the amount of money spent on foreign travel by government officials.

“We will implement changes to prevent fiscal mismanagement.

“There are forensic audits being conducted to recover, where possible, the people’s money. We are identifying loopholes so as to avoid repeat corrupt practices.”

Minnis said the government must do more to heal the economy.

“It is the obligation of this government to reverse the reckless incompetence of the former administration, which seemed determined to cripple our economy and destroy our way of life through mass corruption and wholesale waste of government revenue, including VAT revenue,” he said.

“It is my government’s task to respond vigorously to the economic conditions which confront us.

“In addition to reducing public expenditure we must move to aggressively stimulate economic growth.”

Moody’s said it would downgrade The Bahamas’ credit rating “if our ratings review were to conclude that The Bahamas' government debt ratios were likely to rise to levels that would erode its fiscal strength”.

However, the credit rating agency noted that it would confirm the country’s Baa3 rating if its review were to conclude that economic trends and the government’s policy response “support a stabilization of the debt trend”.

Government debt stands at $6.5 billion.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest, the government will have to borrow a combined $722 million to cover the deficit left by the Christie administration and finance its commitments in the upcoming fiscal year.

Turnquest said that while the former government projected a GFS deficit of $100 million, the actual figure is expected to be $500 million.

The Bahamas endured two rounds of downgrades in 2016.

Moody’s downgraded the country’s sovereign credit rating from Baa2 to Baa3 in August 2016.

The agency cited dismal economic growth, ballooning debt and the government’s inability to meet its own projections as reasons for that downgrade.

In December 2016, Standard & Poor’s also downgraded The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating to sub investment-grade level, widely considered “junk status”, in a grim economic report on the country’s fiscal health and future.

S&P said the downgrade was a reflection of a weaker-than-expected GDP growth.